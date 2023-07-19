PM Modi Celebrates Inauguration Of Surat Diamond Bourse
Surat, July 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated the inauguration of the world's largest office building, Surat Diamond Bourse, in Gujarat's Surat.
The event marked a significant milestone for the diamond industry, as Surat is renowned for crafting 90 per cent of the world's diamonds.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry, praising the Surat Diamond Bourse as a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit.
He emphasized that the bourse would serve as a hub for trade, innovation, and collaboration, further bolstering the country's economy and creating employment opportunities.
The Surat Diamond Bourse is a comprehensive center for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders. With a sprawling floor space of over 7.1 million square feet, it is reported to surpass the Pentagon as the world's largest office building.
The bourse's impressive 15-storey complex, covering an area of 35 acres, features a unique design of nine interconnected rectangular structures emanating from a central 'spine'.
After four years of construction work, which faced some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to welcome its first occupants in November.
The Surat Diamond Bourse boasts more than 4,700 office spaces, which can also serve as small diamond-cutting and polishing workshops. The building includes 131 elevators and provides dining, retail, wellness, and conference facilities for the workers.
