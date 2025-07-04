PM Modi calls Trinidad & Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar 'daughter of Bihar'

Port of Spain, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, stressed upon Bihar's historic and cultural importance and called Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar as "daughter of Bihar," highlighting her ancestral ties to the state.

Bissessar had earlier visited her ancestral village in Bhelupur under Itarhi block in Buxar district in 2012.

Addressing a large gathering of people of Indian origin, many of whom trace their roots to Bihar, PM Modi said, "Many people present here have ancestors who came from Bihar itself. Bihar's heritage is a matter of pride not only for India but for the entire world."

He also highlighted Bihar's contribution to global thought and progress.

"Be it democracy, politics, diplomacy, or higher education, centuries ago, Bihar showed the world new directions in many such fields," he said.

PM Persad-Bissessar said: "...This evening, we are graced by the presence of someone truly near and dear to us. We are honoured by a leader whose visit goes beyond protocol, it is a profound privilege for all of us. I am deeply privileged to join everyone here in welcoming one of the world's most respected and admired visionary leaders, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, along with his esteemed delegation, on this historic State Visit to Trinidad and Tobago..."

She added, "Through your visionary and forward-looking initiatives, you have modernised the Indian economy, empowered more than a billion citizens and, above all, instilled pride in the hearts of Indians across the globe..."

She further said: "We here are the grandchildren of Mother India, separated by oceans, yet forever united by an enduring bond of love and respect..."

PM Modi will be felicitated with the Carribean country's highest national award later on Friday, PM Persad-Bissessar added: "This was more than diplomacy, it was an act of kinship, of shared humanity, of love. And it is for this, among many other reasons, that we are deeply proud to bestow upon you, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, our nation's highest honour, which will be conferred tomorrow..."

While addressing the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Modi said, "...Just look at the profound impact you have had on this beautiful country: Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the first woman to serve as Prime Minister; Her Excellency Christine Carla Kangaloo, the current female President; the late Basdeo Panday, the son of a farmer who rose to become Prime Minister and a respected global statesman and eminent mathematics scholar, Rudranath Capildeo. Each of these individuals reflects the strength, resilience and brilliance of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago..."

He also said, "Cricketing talents like Darren Ganga and pioneers like Seedas Sadhu, whose devotion built the iconic Temple in the Sea are shining examples of your legacy. And the list of achievers goes on..."

He added, "Navaratri, Mahashivratri and Janmashtami are celebrated here with joy, devotion, and pride. Traditions like Chautal and Baithak Gana continue to thrive, keeping the cultural spirit alive. I see the warmth of many familiar faces among you and I also see the curiosity and energy in the bright eyes of the younger generation, eager to learn, connect, and grow together..."

PM Modi said, "Even after 180 years, your hearts have not forgotten the devotion to Shri Ram, His bhajans still echo deeply within you. The Ramlilas in Sande, Grande and Dow Village are said to be truly unique in their expression and spirit..."

He added, "Prabhu Shri Ram says that the glory of Ayodhya flows from the sacred Saryu River. Whoever takes a dip in its waters attains eternal union with Shri Ram himself. The waters of the Saryu and the holy Sangam are like nectar, nourishing the spirit and strengthening faith. This sacred stream keeps our values alive across time and generations..."

He said, "The strength and support of our diaspora is a source of immense pride. With over 35 million people spread across the globe, the Indian diaspora truly embodies our spirit. I have often said that each one of you is a Rashtra Doot, an ambassador of India's values, culture and heritage..."

He added, "I’m sure you all must have cheered with pride when India’s Chandrayaan successfully landed on the Moon. The site of the landing has been named Shiv Shakti Point, a tribute to our heritage and spirit. And as you may have heard recently, an Indian astronaut is currently aboard the International Space Station..."

PM Modi said, "The fruits of India’s growth and progress are reaching those who need them the most. India has demonstrated that by empowering the poor, poverty can be overcome. For the first time, millions of people have gained the confidence that a poverty-free India is possible..."

He added, "Nearly 120 startups in India have achieved unicorn status. National missions in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors and quantum computing are emerging as powerful engines of growth. In many ways, innovation in India is becoming a mass movement. Our Unified Payments Interface or UPI, has revolutionized digital payments, nearly 50% of the world’s real-time digital transactions now happen in India..."

PM Modi said, "Today, I am pleased to announce that OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards will now be extended to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago."

"You are not just connected to India by blood or surname, you are connected by a deep sense of belonging. India looks out for you. India welcomes you. And India embraces you."

PM Modi said, "...It is a matter of immense pride and joy for me to be with all of you this evening. I thank Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her generous hospitality and kind words. I arrived just a short while ago in this beautiful land of hummingbirds and my very first engagement is with the Indian community here, it feels entirely natural, because we are part of one family. I am deeply grateful for your warmth and affection..."

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi on X said, "The community programme in Port of Spain was spectacular. The energy and warmth of the people made it truly unforgettable. Evidently, our cultural bonds shine brightly."

"Today’s community programme in Port of Spain was made even more special by the distinguished presence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. I thank her for the kind words and the emphasis on strong India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship."

"A heartwarming event by the Indian diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago. PM Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora & friends of India in Trinidad & Tobago today. PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar warmly welcomed him at the event. PM expressed his appreciation of the diaspora who continue to preserve and nurture their traditions, cultural ethos, festivals and the way of life of their ancestors from India even after so many generations & form a strong link of India-Trinidad and Tobago relations. To further strengthen these familial bonds, PM announced that OCI cards would now be issued to the 6th generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago," the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Highlighting that India is today the fastest growing major economy in the world and is all set to become the third largest one soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while addressing the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago.

"The fruits of India's growth and progress are reaching the most needy," he added while stressing that India's growth and development is reaping benefits for the poor and the underprivileged through welfare schemes launched by the Central and state governments.

"India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised digital payments. Nearly 50 per cent of the world's real-time digital transactions take place in India. I congratulate Trinidad & Tobago for being the first country in the region to adopt UPI. Now sending money will be as easy as sending a 'good morning' text message! And I promise, it will be faster than West Indies bowling."

"Our Mission Manufacturing is working to make India a manufacturing hub. We have become the world's second largest mobile manufacturer. We are exporting railway locomotives to the world."

"Our defence exports have increased 20-fold in just the last decade. We are not just making in India. We are making for the world. As we grow, we are ensuring that it is of mutual benefit to the world," PM Modi said.

"Today’s India is a land of opportunities. Whether it is business, tourism, education, or healthcare, India has a lot to offer," he added.

"Your ancestors took a long and difficult journey, over a 100 days across the seas, to reach here – Saat Samandar Par! Today, that same journey takes just a few hours. I encourage you all to visit India more, in person, not just virtually on social media!"

"Visit the villages of your ancestors. Walk the soil they walked on. Bring your children, bring your neighbours. Bring anyone who enjoys chai and a good story. We will welcome you all – with open arms, warm hearts, and jalebi!" PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Indian diaspora present for the love and affection showered upon him in the Carribean nation.

PM Modi thanked Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for honouring him with Trinidad and Tobago's highest national award later on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.