PM Modi announces Rs 1,200 crore financial aid for flood-hit Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore for Uttarakhand during his visit to Dehradun to review the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in affected areas.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the floods and related disasters, said an official.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under “Special Project’’ submitted by the Government of Uttarakhand for reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods, said the statement.

The Union Government has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Uttarakhand to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives in the natural calamity and stated that the Union Government will work closely with the State Governments at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

The Prime Minister met families from Uttarakhand who had been affected by the recent natural calamities, including landslides and floods.

He conveyed his solidarity with all those who had suffered and offered heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

The Prime Minister declared that children orphaned by the recent floods and landslides will receive assistance through the PM CARES for Children scheme, ensuring their long-term care and welfare.

The Prime Minister also stated that the assistance under the purview of the Disaster Management Act and Rules, including advance disbursements to the States, being announced at this stage, are for the interim period.

The Central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the State as well as the report of the Central teams.

He appreciated the efforts of the personnel of NDRF, SDRF, Army, State administration and other service-oriented organisations for making efforts in immediate relief and response.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the Central Government will make all efforts to address the situation.

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