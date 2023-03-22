PM Modi, Amit Shah extend wishes on Bihar Day

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended wishes on the occasion of Bihar Day and congratulated the people of the state.

"Many congratulations to all our brothers and sisters of the state on Bihar Day! Famous for its rich history and vibrant culture, the people of Bihar are making incomparable contribution in every field for the development of the country," the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

He went on to say that with dedication and hard work, Bihar has created a special identity.

In his message, the Union Home Minister said that "since ancient times, Bihar has been the centre of India's education and policies".

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are determined to restore the prestige, prosperity and glory of this crown jewel of India. I wish for the continuous prosperity of the people of the state," he added.

Also taking to Twitter, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that "this state, which has a special identity in the country and abroad for its great cultural heritage and art-culture, may keep moving forward on the path of progress".

Bihar Day commemorates the formation of the state. It is a public holiday.

