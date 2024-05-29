Pluckk clocks Rs 100 cr ARR, aims to double revenue in 12 months

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Pluckk, a pioneering digital lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand, has concluded FY24 with an Annualised Revenue Runrate (ARR) of Rs 100 crore.

Operating in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune, Pluckk is available on over eight marketplace platforms, connecting farmers to half a million homes and delivering over 2 million products every month.

The brand’s impressive growth trajectory can be attributed to strategic partnerships with leading industry giants such as Amazon, Swiggy, Zepto, and Blinkit. Additionally, the acquisition of KOOK, a prominent Indian food-tech startup specialising in DIY Meal Kits, has considerably expanded Pluckk's product range and strengthened revenue figures. Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan's involvement as an investor and brand ambassador has further enhanced Pluckk's market presence and brand recognition.

Commenting on the company's growth, Nelson D’Souza, CFO of Pluckk, said, "We are optimistic about our growth projections owing to our innovative approach and strategic initiatives, as well as the evolving landscape of the digital F&V market. Pluckk is on a high-growth trajectory, with plans to double its revenues within 12 months and expand its presence to 15 cities over the next three years."

With its listing on ONDC, Pluckk now serves a customer base of 5 lakh. A key factor in Pluckk’s success is its innovative tech team, which has developed several advanced technologies. These include a vendor portal for farmers to list their products, traceability of products from over 1,000 partner farms, ozone washing for fruits to ensure cleanliness, and Brix tech for testing the degree of sweetness of fruit. Additionally, the team has implemented AI systems for quality and size checks, auto pricing algorithms for optimal pricing, efficient delivery routing, and live order tracking to manage stock availability across cities.

“We believe in leveraging technology to enhance every aspect of our operations. From ensuring product quality to optimising delivery routes, our tech innovations are central to our success and customer satisfaction. Our goal is to make fresh food easily accessible and to provide a seamless shopping experience for our customers,” added D’Souza.

The company is also making significant investments in its own app to further enhance customer experience.

Pluckk’s commitment to quality and innovation continues to drive its growth, promising a robust future in the digital fresh food market.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.