Players have done remarkable job but Everton not safe from relegation, says Moyes

Liverpool, March 7 (IANS) Everton head coach David Moyes hailed his players for the solid run of form the team is in but does not believe the Merseyside club is still safe from the threat of relegation.

Moyes was reappointed as Everton's head coach after the sacking of Sean Dyche as the club was deep in relegation battle. Under the tutelage of former Manchester United head coach, the Toffees are enjoying a glorious run, with his side unbeaten in February to move 15 points clear of the relegation.

"We have to always work on what could happen but I think at the moment we are trying to see if we can get a little bit better in every game and play a bit better and do better things. The players have done a remarkable job in the last 5-6 weeks but I'm not thinking we're safe, that's for sure. We have to keep getting points,” said Moyes in a press conference.

The team is yet to lose an away game since Moyes’ appointment and the Englishman called his side’s home run at the Goodison Park, in what is the final season at the storied ground, as ‘special’

"Maybe the secret is that we've had more home games than away games. I have to say that our run of games - we've had quite a few home games and Goodison at the moment is special.

"I have to say that we've been away to Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford and the players have done a really good job. We have to try and keep it going, keep improving and making progress,” he added.

