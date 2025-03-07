Hall’s injury is ‘a big blow for him and us’, says Newcastle's Eddie Howe

Newcastle, March 7 (IANS) Head coach Eddie Howe has expressed his disappointment over Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall after he was ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a foot injury. The 20-year-old will have to undergo surgery after suffering the injury during Newcastle’s loss to Liverpool in February.

This is a huge blow for Howe as the English head coach had used the services of Hall in every league game this season and was also a pivotal part in Newcastle’s run to the Carabao Cup final.

"It's really disappointing. At this moment of the season, we have the cup final, and Lewis also has possible international experience coming up. He was in really good form and playing well, so it's a big blow for him and us. The most important thing now is his recovery and making sure he comes back as good as he has been,” said Howe in a press conference.

"Initially, like with any player, he would have taken it quite emotionally, and you expect that because there is so much at stake. Lewis was giving everything to get to this moment and to win a trophy for this football club - that was his aim, and that was in his head. I think now he is in a much better place," he said.

Howe also revealed that Newcastle will not be appealing the red card awarded to Anthony Gordon after he was sent off in their FA Cup defeat last Sunday for a push, as ‘there weren't sufficient grounds to appeal the decision’. ’"It's always a discussion point, and we discussed it with the club, with the respective people we needed to discuss it with - lawyers, etc - and we felt there wasn't sufficient grounds to do that.

"There was no intention from Anthony. He didn't mean to hurt anybody. But you have to look at it and ask if there is any chance of being successful, and if there is no chance, then what is the point of appealing, and Anthony understands that,” he added.

Newcastle's decision not to appeal Anthony Gordon's red card means he will miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley on March 16. He will also sit out the Premier League trip to West Ham and the home game vs Brentford on April 2.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.