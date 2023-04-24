Planet Marathi Group to launch Marathi digital news vertical

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) After receiving a stellar response to their breakthrough content on OTT, Planet Marathi Group is now set to diversify its horizons. The group has announced the launch of a digital news vertical in order to scale up its business offerings.

The digital news platform will offer relevant and impactful news for audiences, making it a one-stop destination for Marathi news consumers across the globe. With a strong vision to provide customised Marathi news for various kinds of audiences, the digital news vertical will revolutionise the Marathi news industry. The objective is also to give local Marathi news a much larger platform.

As part of its vision, and to push the boundaries for Marathi markets in the global arena, the platform will cater to the fast-paced lifestyles of today's young Indians who enjoy bite-sized, impactful news on developments and current affairs.

With top-notch newsmakers and news talent delivering the news, the experience will be both informative and exciting for Marathi audiences.

The digital news vertical has been conceptualised under the leadership of Akshay Bardapurkar, who is regarded as a visionary and pioneer in the Marathi content industry.

Commenting on the news vertical's launch, National Award-winner Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder and CEO, Planet Marathi Group, said: "We hope to make Marathi news accessible worldwide and revolutionise the existing news landscape. The audiences are in for a unique experience given the diverse and immersive range of Marathi news content we are prepared to serve.

"Our commitment to constantly innovate remains stronger than ever and we are confident that our digital news vertical will set a new benchmark in the industry."

Planet Marathi Group has launched the world's first exclusively Marathi OTT platform, Planet Marathi OTT, which continues to thrive and raise standards in OTT with cutting edge, superlative content slate. The group is also behind Planet Goem, a digital platform for Konkani-language entertainment.

Planet Marathi Group has also launched several movies that have broken out as colossal hits on the silver screen and brought the Marathi industry in the spotlight.

These films include the magnum opus "Chandramukhi", the National Award-winning film "Gosht Eka Paithanichi" and the experimental drama "Tamasha Live", among others.

