PKL Season 12: Commanding all-around performance guides Puneri Paltan to mammoth 22-point victory over Gujarat Giants

Visakhapatnam, Sep 1 (IANS) Puneri Paltan delivered a defensive masterclass to record a massive 22-point win against Gujarat Giants on Monday night's second game in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League here. The Season 10 champions were dominant on both ends of the mat as they registered a 41-19 victory at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

Abinesh Nadarajan led the way with a High Five, while Gaurav Khatri and Gurdeep recorded four tackle points each. Aslam Inamdar, Aditya Shinde, and Pankaj Mohite also contributed to the team as they ran riot against the Gujarat Giants.

The Paltan began the game on the front foot with Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite leading the raiding unit. Abinesh Nadarajan also made his presence felt on the defensive end, recording four tackle points in the first ten minutes. They cruised to a six-point lead in the opening exchanges after inflicting an All Out on Gujarat Giants.

The side led by Aslam Inamdar soon started asserting its dominance even further as Abinesh Nadarajan completed his High Five with five minutes remaining in the first half. Pankaj Mohite also piled on the pressure on Gujarat Giants, amassing the 400-point mark in the PKL. At the end of the first half, Puneri Paltan had a six-point lead with the scoreline at 17-11.

Puneri Paltan continued to be relentless on both ends in the second half, giving the Gujarat Giants no breathing room. Aditya Shinde recorded a two-point raid to extend Puneri Paltan’s lead to nine points, before they inflicted another All Out to make it a fourteen-point lead in the blink of an eye.

Despite Gujarat Giants’ best efforts, they couldn’t register a single point between their two All Outs. Mohammadreza Shadloui ended the game with zero points to his name for the first time since season 8, summing up Puneri Paltan’s dominance.

In the end, the Ajay Thakur-coached side put the game beyond all doubt and wrapped up a commanding performance with a 22-point win, as the scoreline read 41-19.

