MP CM to meet investors for 'PM MITRA Park' in Delhi tomorrow

Bhopal, Sep 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in an interactive session on investment opportunities in 'PM MITRA Park’ to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh will also attend the event. The session will bring together investors and policymakers from the textile sector to deliberate on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister Singh will share his views on the growing global role of India’s textile sector and the significance of the 'PM MITRA Park'.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav will hold one-to-one meetings with investors to present details about the state’s infrastructure, policy support, and emerging opportunities.

The Chief Minister will engage with investors and industrialists on proposals and prospects for investment in the textile sector. He will also highlight the strengths of Madhya Pradesh, which is increasingly being recognised as a textile hub.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles will provide information on central government schemes and global opportunities in the textile sector.

Officials from Madhya Pradesh’s Industries and Textiles Departments will brief investors on the state’s resources, cluster-based development, and special incentive packages.

Notably, the proposed 'PM MITRA' park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district is being developed as an integrated hub with world-class facilities for the modern textile industry.

The state government is expecting that the development will take the textile sector to new heights while serving as a foundation for large-scale investment and job creation.

Chief Minister Yadav has earlier stated that the project would generate three lakh direct and indirect jobs, and Dhar's Badnawar tehsil will also become part of the Indore Metropolitan City Area, gaining access to metropolitan facilities.

