PKL Season 11: Deshwal joins elite list as Jaipur Pink Panthers overcome UP Yoddhas

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (IANS) A double delight was in store for the Jaipur Pink Panthers as they prevailed over the UP Yoddhas with a tight 33-30 win at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, as Arjun Deshwal became just the seventh raider to score 1000 Raid Points in the event's history. Neeraj Narwal’s nine points (7 Raid Points) was the highlight of their performance as Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious.

It was a slow start to the game for both teams. Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal opened the scoring before Gagan Gowda joined the party for the UP Yoddhas. The teams exchanged points regularly throughout the game, although the Jaipur Pink Panthers were ahead of their opponents for most of the first half. Neeraj Narwal complemented his captain Arjun Deshwal well throughout, while Reza Mirbagheri and Surjeet Singh commanded the defense.

Despite this, it was the UP Yoddhas who took a two-point lead at the end of the second half, with the score reading 15-17. This was due to a successful Super Tackle by Sumit to get Arjun off the mat. Bharat Hooda's four Raid Points and one Tackle Point also aided their efforts, ably supported by Gagan Gowda in the attack and Ashu Singh in the defense.

Super Tackles seemed to be the name of the game for the UP Yoddhas as they first got Neeraj Narwal, and then the dangerous Deshwal. However, the UP Yoddhas were playing on fumes since the start of the second half, allowing the Jaipur Pink Panthers to get the first ALL OUT of the game in the 12th minute.

It was Neeraj Narwal, who took charge of the raiding department for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. On the other side, Hitesh completed a High 5, which kept his team in the game. As the match continued to be lop-sided, Arjun Deshwal created his own piece of history as he became the second-fastest raider to 1000 Raid Points, getting Surender Gill with the slightest of touches.

A see-saw game to the very end, Reza Mirbagheri finished the match with a High 5. But it was Ankush Rathee’s successful defense on Surender Gill that effectively sealed a win by just three points for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

