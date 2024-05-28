Piyush Mishra's role in 'Illegal 3' similar to his life's graph: 'Always a zig-zag'

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Piyush Mishra, who essays the role of Janardhan Jaitley in the courtroom drama 'Illegal 3', has revealed insights into his character arc in the new season, saying the graph is similar to my life, always 'zig-zag'.

Speaking about the journey of his character Janardhan, Piyush shared: "There are no dull moments in this season. 'Illegal 3 ke scripting ne show ko nyay diya hai' (The scripting of 'Illegal 3' has done justice to the show). Obviously, the incidents are inspired by real events."

"In the previous seasons, my character was manipulative and shrewd. This season will show a more relatable arc of my character. 'Janardhan Jaitley patthar dil nahi hai, woh akele kone mai rota hai' (Janardhan Jaitley is not stone-hearted, he cries alone in the corner), this is what we will know in this season. I feel that gave more depth to the character, and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it," shared Piyush, who is known for his work in movies like 'Happy Bhag Jayegi', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', and 'Lahore', among many others.

Piyush added that he is extremely satisfied with his role and that the growth is extraordinary.

"I did well in the first season, but poorly in the second, and I was not satisfied. It's similar to my life's graph, which is always zig-zag," concluded Piyush.

Meanwhile, ‘Illegal’ season 3 also stars Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Ira Dubey, and Satyadeep Mishra. It will be streaming from May 29 on JioCinema Premium.

