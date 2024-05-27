Piyush Mishra opens up on how he became 'blindly ambitious to make it big’

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Piyush Mishra, an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), reflected on his four-decade-long acting journey, sharing how he became 'blindly ambitious to make it big' in the industry.

Piyush, who will soon be seen in the courtroom drama 'Illegal 3', said: "I came to Bombay in 2010 and wanted to be a part of the cinema industry. For one year, I became blindly ambitious and did a few Tamil films, thinking I would make it big, but it took time.”

“ 'Matrubhoomi' was one of my first big films. I have worked 20 years in film and 20 years in theatre. Throughout the years, my contacts have increased, and I am not as blindly ambitious now, not that it's wrong. I don't reach out purposefully to find work," he said.

Mishra made his acting debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam’s directorial romantic thriller ‘Dil Se’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta.

He then went on to star in movies like ‘Maqbool’, ‘1971’, ‘Gulaal’, 'Rockstar', and ‘Tamasha’, among others.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor further said: “The industry is not a bad place, and there are many hardworking people here. I didn't manage to become a star, but I surely became a rockstar.”

“I have become morally rich after staying in the industry for so long. This is what it gives you, and you get to learn a lot about the world," he added.

‘Illegal’ season 3 also stars Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Ira Dubey, and Satyadeep Mishra. It will be streaming from May 29 on JioCinema Premium.

