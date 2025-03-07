‘Pintu Ki Puppy’ to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as ‘Kiss Kiss Kissik’ on March 21

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the much-awaited Hindi entertainer 'Pintu Ki Puppy' has been titled ‘Kiss Kiss Kissik’ and will release on March 21 along with the Hindi version, its makers announced on Friday.

The prestigious production house, Mythri Movie Makers, will be releasing the film on a grand scale in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The trailer of this film is to be released on March 8.

The film, which is a complete entertainer with love, comedy, and action, will revolve around the character of a mischievous boy named Pintu. The story will revolve around Pintu as he navigates the unexpected twists and turns of love and life. The film, its makers claim, will captivate audience like a rollercoaster with emotion, laughter, and surprises.

Producer Vidhi Acharya expressed his excitement and said, "We are very proud of ‘Pintu Ki Puppy'. It has brought together an amazing cast and team and we look forward to the audience experiencing the magic we have created."

The film introduces Sushant, Janya Joshi, and Vidhi, along with a key cast including Vijay Raj, Murali Sharma, Sunil Paul, Ali Asgar, Ajay Jadhav, Pooja Banerjee, Aditi Sanwal, Rhea S. Soni, Urvashi Chauhan, Pyumori Mehta Das, Mukteshwar Ojha, and Ganesh Acharya.

Music for the film is by Dr. Nitz and Sonny KC, Prasad S. Shafaat Ali, Sonal Pradhan and Ankit Sharma–Abhinav Thakur. Screenplay and dialogues for the film are by Anadi Sufi and Shiv Hare.

Additional dialogues have been penned by Farhad Samji and Piyush Singh while additional screenplay is by Dr Shyamli Pandey.

Cinematography for the film is by Ajay Pandey and editing is by Manoj Magar.

Produced by Vidhi Acharya (V2S Production) and written and directed by Shiv Hare, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on March 21, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.