Rashmika Mandanna urges to be 'a little more kinder': Everyone is having a hard day

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna keeps her InstaFam entertained with her lovely social media posts. The diva took to her Instagram account and urged everyone to be positive and 'a little more kinder'.

The 'Animal' actress wrote, "Guysss...Try and keep positive as much as possible, Smile - we only got this one life so live it to the fullest..be a little more kinder.. everyone is having a hard day in their own ways..give love to others, give love to yourselves. and and Hydrate as much as possible and give love to your bodies. From Me and Ru."

Rashmika shared a picture of herself with closed eyes as she held a sunflower and a huge mug of beverage.

Prior to this, Rashmika shared her struggle to get ready at the last minute through a social media post.

She penned on her IG, "Sometimes.. just sometimes things happen too last minute and have to do hair make up styling all by yourself and have to ask my best friend to take my pictures.. it ends up like this. I love it!! It’s taking me back to college days fully."

Rashmika looked radiant in a golden saree, paired with a contrasting blue blouse. She tied her look with brown-toned makeup, along with some blue bangles and golden jhumkas. The 'Pushpa' actress was also seen flaunting a cute little bindi, with her hair tied in a neat bun.

Talking about her professional commitments, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her next, "Sikandar", opposite Salman Khan. The highly-awaited drama has been helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for "Ghajini".

With Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, "Sikandar" also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar as secondary cast.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Sikandar" is scheduled to reach the theatres on March 31, on Eid al-Fitr.

In addition to this, Rashmika Mandanna also has Sekhar Kammula's "Kubera" co-starring Dhanush, and Aditya Sarpotdar's "Thama", along with Ayushmann Khurrana in her kitty.

