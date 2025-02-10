PGTI Players Championship 2025 to begin on Feb 11 with Rs 1 crore purse

Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) The PGTI Players Championship will kick off at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata from February 11 – 14. The tournament offering a prize purse of Rs 1 crore marks the beginning of the 2025 PGTI season. The Pro-Am event will be played on February 15.

The tournament will see participation of 124 players including 121 professionals and three amateurs. The strong field at the event boasts of leading Indian professionals SSP Chawrasia and Rahil Gangjee, both local favourites, as well as Rashid Khan, Chikkarangappa, Yuvraj Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar, defending champion Manu Gandas, Om Prakash Chouhan and Udayan Mane, to name a few.

The foreign players competing are Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Jakiruzzaman Jakir, Md Somrat Sikdar, Md Muaj, Md Razu, Md Solayeman and Md Sajib Ali, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo and Nepal’s Subash Tamang.

Besides SSP Chawrasia, the other Kolkata-based professionals in the field are Shankar Das, Mohammad Sanju, Divyanshu Bajaj, Indrajit Bhalotia, Feroz Ali Mollah and Karan Verma. The three Kolkata-based amateurs participating are Varish Mohta, Suveer Kapoor and Anshul Mishra.

Harmander Bindra, Golf Captain, Tollygunge Club, said, “We at Tollygunge Club are proud to once again host and be the presenting partners for the prestigious PGTI Players Championship 2025. This event marks the season opener, and for the past four years, Tollygunge Club has proudly presented the Players Championship and provided a platform where seasoned professionals, aspiring talents, and promising rookies showcase their skills.

“Under the capable leadership of Kapil Dev, the PGTI will undoubtedly continue to play a significant part in the growth of golf in India while generating possibilities for both players and those working in the sport's sector.

“We are providing the best playing conditions this year, with greens rolling true and fairways holding up well. At Tollygunge Club, we anticipate a week filled with fierce competition, amazing skill demonstrations, and wonderful fellowship.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We are excited to tee-off the action-packed 2025 season with the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship presented by Tollygunge Club. The PGTI thanks Tollygunge Club for partnering with us in staging the event. An impressive field vying for a big prize purse makes for a pulsating contest at the season-opener which shall set the tone for the rest of the season. We welcome the Qualifying School graduates on the tour all of whom have earned their PGTI cards after coming through the highly competitive tournament over the last few weeks. Looking forward to yet another year of intense competition.”

