People's resentment will ensure BJP's defeat, says Akhilesh

Lucknow, May 21 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that the growing resentment against BJP's politics of hate coupled with PDA's resolve to protect the Constitution will spell defeat for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The poll plank of SP -- PDA, stands for 'Pichhade' (Backward classes), Dalits, and 'Alpsankhyak' (Minorities).

"People are breaking all barriers of caste and religion to vote against the BJP because of growing anger against the party's politics of hate and negativity. If people spread negativity and hatred, it comes back to haunt them," he said in a statement.

Akhilesh added that people were so peeved with the BJP that 140 crore people in the country would not even spare 140 seats for the BJP.

He said the BJP govt at the Centre will change and so will the Cabinet of Ministers.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said those who take pride in using bulldozers against the poor, have not used it against anyone involved in the paper leak.

"Question papers of 10 recruitment exams have been leaked till now. This shows that these papers are being leaked as a part of a design because the government does not want to give jobs to the youth," he added.

"The BJP wants to change the Constitution of India because it gives us the right to vote. It gives us the right to reservation. It provides for a right to equality which in turn provides equal opportunity to grow and prosper," he said.

"The BJP has sidelined the PDA constituents, women and poor, and deprived them of their rights. SP and PDA have come forward to protect the Constitution and democracy in India," Akhilesh said, adding that this urge to safeguard the Constitution will result in BJP's defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The SP National President said the BJP government held massive events to claim that investment was pouring into the state but nothing has emerged on the ground.

No industry or factory came up anywhere in the state, he added.

"They promised to double the income of farmers by 2022, their loans have doubled instead and their incomes have been halved owing to rise in prices of fertilisers and logistics," he said.

"The prevailing rural distress coupled with rising joblessness has left every section of the society depressed and angry. It is this anger that people are venting out against the BJP in the form of voting in favour of the INDIA bloc in large numbers," Akhilesh added.

