People get 'Emergency Alert' message from govt, raise issue on Twitter

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Several people in India took to Twitter after they received a test "Emergency Alert - Severe" message from the government on their mobile phones.

The message, which caused some people to panic, states: "This is a test alert from the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India".

People were wondering if the "Emergency Alert" notification is a genuine test conducted by the government or a part of some kind of online fraud.

"Got this notification on my phone with a massive vibration. What is the emergency alert?" a user tweeted.

"@DoT_India received this notification several times. Please confirm that's it's nothing serious?? Many of us in society just got this notification on their respective mobile phones!!!???" another user said.

@DoT_India

received this notification several times.

Please confirm that's it's nothing serious??

Many of us in society just got this notification on their respective mobile phones!!!??? pic.twitter.com/wNc10brghc — ᴘʀᴀʙʜᴀɴᴊᴀɴ ɴᴀʟᴀᴡᴀᴅᴇ (@PRABHANJANtwets) July 20, 2023

One user wrote, "A number of mobile users have been getting this notification since this morning. Please provide details about this alert. @DoT_India @TRAI @Dot_CCAMahnGoa".

According to reports, the notification flashing on people's phones is part of a system designed by the government to alert people in times of emergency, such as a flood or landslip.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

Sakshi Post edit - tweet added