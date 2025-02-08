People of Delhi rejected AAP’s ‘politics of lies’: BJP MP Rekha Sharma

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, reacting to the Delhi election results, said on Saturday that the people of the national capital rejected the Aam Aadmi Party’s “politics of lies”.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma thanked the people of Delhi for giving the mandate to the BJP. “The denizens this time have accepted PM Modi’s leadership and his policies and rejected the politics of lies,” she added.

On the defeat of top AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, the BJP MP commented, “You can fool the public once or twice but you cannot fool them again and again. All these so-called leaders were fooling them and people had understood that they were being fooled. This time they had made up their mind to vote BJP to power. Be it minority areas or slum areas, people everywhere wanted development. This is the politics of development. Politics of lies will not work.”

As per the Delhi election result trends three hours into the counting of votes, the BJP was surging ahead with 48 out of 70 seats and AAP was leading in 22. The Congress appeared set for another blank show,

Meanwhile, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost from the New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly constituencies respectively.

In the last round of counting, Sisodia was trailing by 572 votes while Parvesh Verma’s victory margin over Kejriwal was almost equal to the nearly 3,000 votes garnered by Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit.

Chief Minister Atishi, however, won from the Kalkaji seat, defeating the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Exit polls, wide off the mark in recent elections, proved to be accurate for Delhi. Most of them had given the BJP an edge over AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015.

