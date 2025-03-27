Patralekha opens up about the emotional journey of playing Savitribai Phule

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Patralekha has opened up about the emotional journey of portraying Savitribai Phule in the upcoming biopic “Phule.”

Describing it as a transformative and deeply inspiring experience, Patralekha shared how stepping into the role of the pioneering social reformer came with immense responsibility as she strived to capture her struggles, strength, and legacy on screen.

She told IANS, “My thoughts were clear from the moment I was approached for the role. When I first spoke to Anand sir, he sent me the script, and it was quite thick. I remember calling him, saying, "Sir, this script is huge. I have so much to read!" But he reassured me, saying that it was just the first draft and that they would refine it further. After a year and a half, I received the final script, and it was beautifully written. It was a human drama, and I couldn't say no. From there on, it felt like a journey, and I just knew I had to be a part of it.”

Patralekha also opened up about her initial reaction to being cast as Savitribai Phule, admitting that she was both excited and anxious about taking on such a significant role. “Honestly, I was immediately drawn to the character. It wasn’t just about playing a historical figure; it was about telling her story, a story of courage and resilience. When Anand sir and I first spoke, I was anxious about portraying such an important person. But he helped me calm down. He said, "Let go of your worries and just do it." That reassurance gave me a lot of confidence. It was challenging, of course, but once I stepped onto the set, the nerves disappeared. The most important part was to feel calm and present,” Patralekha mentioned.

Speaking about how challenging it was for her to play Savitribai in the film, the 'City Lights' actress stated, “I was quite anxious at first. But having a director like Anant sir, who was so calm and confident, really helped me. He gave me the space to figure things out and find my own confidence. Playing such a significant historical figure is no small task, but with the support of the team, I found the confidence to dive into the character. It wasn’t easy, but it was definitely an enriching experience.”

The film, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, also stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule. It will be released in theatres on April 11, the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule.

