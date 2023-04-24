Pasupati Paras says Nitish, Chirag want to become PM and CM without any MP-MLA

Patna, April 24 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president and Union minister Pasupati Kumar Paras took a dig at his nephew Chirag Paswan and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, saying that a person having no MLA wants to become chief minister and another without any MPs wants to become the Prime Minister.

This statement of Paras comes at a time when Nitish Kumar went to Kolkata to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Benerjee. He also went to Lucknow to meet former CM Akhilesh Yadav for talks on opposition unity in the country.

"It is extremely unfortunate that those having no MP want to become Prime Minister of the country and those having no MLA want to become chief minister," Paras said while speaking to media persons in his home constituency Hajipur in Vaishali district.

"Nitish Kumar, after coming out of the NDA, went for opposition unity 8-9 months ago. He had met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others to no effect. Every regional party has a leader who is claiming to be the prime ministerial candidate. It is like "Ek Anar, Sau Bimar". The fact of the matter is there is no vacancy of prime minister in the country. NDA will win the Lok Sabha election 2024 with a two-thirds majority and Narendra Modi will become the prime minister again," Paras said.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the JD-U won 16 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP won 17. The LJP won 6 seats and the Congress won 1 seat. After the split in the LJP, the RLJP led by Pasupati Kumar Paras has 5 MPs from Bihar and Chirag Paswan who is representing the Jamui Lok Sabha seat is the president of the LJPR.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly poll, the LJP won one seat and later joined the JD-U.

