Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses to resume today after adjournment over Op Sindoor debate

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Monsoon Session of Parliament will resume on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

This comes after proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday following an intense and high-stakes debate over the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, a military retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Tuesday’s discussion saw fiery exchanges and strong political rhetoric from both the ruling and opposition benches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, praised the Armed Forces for their swift action under Operation Sindoor. “This is the new normal,” the Prime Minister said, referring to India’s hardened stance against cross-border terrorism. He emphasised that global powers were not involved in shaping India’s response, asserting, “Told US Vice President that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons.”

He further stated that no world leader had asked India to halt the operation, signalling a firm, independent stance on national security.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused the Centre of lacking the “political will” to give full operational freedom to the Armed Forces. “The aircraft were lost because of constraints given by the political leadership to not attack the military and air defence infrastructure of Pakistan,” he said, claiming that New Delhi had pre-informed Pakistan that its military infrastructure would not be targeted during the strikes.

Priyanka Gandhi also participated in the debate in the Lower House, echoing concerns about strategic limitations. In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram addressed the issue, adding further depth to the ongoing discourse.

With both Houses set to reconvene today, the political temperature remains high, and further discussions on national security and strategic decision-making are expected to dominate the agenda.

