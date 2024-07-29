Paris Olympics: Satwik-Chirag make history, reach men's doubles quarterfinals

Paris, July 29 (IANS) Former World No.1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history on Monday as they became the first Indian men's doubles combine to reach the quarterfinals at the Olympics.

After their Group C match against the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel was called off in the morning following their opponent withdrew due to injury, Satwik and Chirag got the good news later in the evening when the French pair of Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar's defeat against Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Fajar Alfian of Indonesia.

The Indian combine ranked third in the world, had beaten Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar in their first match in Paris. With the group reduced to three teams following the withdrawal of the German pair, Satwik and Chirag and the Indonesian combine have won one match and both have made it to the last-eight stage as two teams are to qualify from each group. The Indian and Indonesian pairs will clash in the final match in Group C to decide the group topper.

Satwik-Chirag, the reigning Asian and Commonwealth Games champions, were scheduled to play the German pair on Monday. However, Lamfuss pulled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

"German men’s doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury. Lamsfuss’ and teammate Marvin Seidel‘s remaining Group C matches against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30 am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar of France (Court 1, ‘Not Before’ 2.50 pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played," the Badminton World Federation statement read.

Lamfuss-Seidel’s remaining two Group C matches, including Monday's game, have been cancelled. The German duo’s result against Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, world No. 7 in men’s doubles, has also been deleted as per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play.

"Matches on these courts in each respective session have been rescheduled. As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving in Group C are now considered deleted," it added.

Satwik-Chirag’s next Group C match will be against the Indonesian pair, Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto on Tuesday (July 30) at 5:30 pm IST.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.