Paris Hilton shares pictures from her birthday bash featuring her children

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) American socialite and reality star Paris Hilton recently celebrated her birthday with two VIP attendees, her young toddlers. She has now shared pictures from the bash on her social media.

The mom of two rang in her 44th birthday with her children Phoenix Barron, 2, and London Marilyn, 15 months, by her side, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She shares her son and daughter with husband Carter Reum. Paris hosted a birthday bash with an at-home party in Los Angeles. Hilton officially turned 44 on February 17.

As per ‘People’, in the days following her celebration, she has added a few peeks at the festivities to her Instagram account.

She took to her Instagram and published an adorable round of photos of her children enjoying the party. The various images included Phoenix holding Hilton’s hand throughout the party.

She added snaps of him enjoying the expansive pink and white ball pit, as well as the various arcade games from Parties by GEMS. She also included a sweet snapshot of Phoenix’s outfit, a pink tracksuit with “Paris” in lettering on the back of his letterman sweatshirt. As well as a video of the toddler greeting celebrity attendees Sydney Sweeney and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Along with the photos of Phoenix, Hilton also included a couple of images of the toddler and his younger sister, London. Hilton captioned her Tuesday Instagram post calling her young toddlers her “greatest gifts”.

“Feeling like the luckiest mama celebrating my birthday with my two little angels. Phoenix & London, you are my greatest gifts”, she wrote. She also added a few hashtags, “#SlivingMom, #ThatsHot and #BestBirthdayEver”.

Alongside Phoenix and London, Hilton’s party was attended by Anya Taylor-Joy, Sofia Vergara, Julia Fox, Sia, Jessica Alba, Molly Shannon, Lukas Gage, Cara Delevingne, Jenna Dewan, Seth MacFarlane, Ashley Benson, Machine Gun Kelly, Scout Willis, Kiernan Shipka, Diplo, Will.i.am and Snoop Dogg.

