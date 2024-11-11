Parineeti Chopra turns filmy to wish hubby Raghav Chadha on his birthday

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra recently took to social media to wish her husband and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on his birthday.

On Monday, the 'Kesari' actress posted a video featuring her cherished memories with Raghav alongside a heartfelt note. In her special post, Chopra mentioned how Raghav graciously taught her how to be strong, the value of emotional stability, and the true meaning of respect and love. Sharing the heartwarming video on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love.”

She added, “I promise to never stop learning from you. Everyone around me says it because its true, “they dont make gentlemen like you anymore”. I’m glad God gave me the best one of them all (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam) P.S. He’s gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help!.”

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress also thanked RJ Simran Singh for her popular dialogue, “oh jina shant mai uni tufan.” She wrote, “Thank you so much @rjsimransingh for this audio, it encapsulates us perfectly.”

The sweet videos capture Parineeti’s candid moments with Raghav. It also features a compilation of Chadha’s speeches from the political rallies.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. The duo exchanged vows in a private wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their grand nuptials were attended by cousin Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, and Sania Mirza, among others.

In an interview, the actress has revealed that she decided to marry Raghav within five minutes of their meeting at an event in London.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial “Amar Singh Chamkila.”

