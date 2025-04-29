Parineeti Chopra reflects on two months of mountain life as she wraps up her Netflix series

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming Netflix series and shared a heartfelt note reflecting on her experience.

The actress spent two months in the mountains, describing the time as peaceful and quiet—contrasting sharply with the intense and emotionally charged scenes she filmed. Calling the project both a “lovely vacation” and an “acting workshop,” Parineeti expressed gratitude to her co-stars, director Rensil D’Silva, and producers Siddharth and Sapna Malhotra for making the journey memorable.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress also showered love on her co-stars, referring to them as her “fellow screamers” — a nod to the high-octane nature of the show. She tagged co-actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni, saying, “I would choose nobody else to do these crazy scenes with.”

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti gave fans a glimpse into her two-month journey by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set, capturing both the serene mountain backdrop and the intense moments of filming. For the caption, Chopra wrote, “2 months of mountain life - peace, quiet, silence - where the only noise was the actors screaming and shouting acting in a crazy intense show. Thanks @netflix_in and @rensildsilva sir! .. this show was both a lovely vacation and an acting workshop! Fullll love and jhappis to my fellow screamers I would choose nobody else to do these crazy scenes with - @tahirrajbhasin @jenniferwinget1 @itsharleensethi @chaitannyachoudhry @sumeetvyas @anupsoni3 And the biggest jhappi to my producers @siddharthpmalhotra and @sapnamalhotra01 what can I say other than I love you? You know I love you too much. Ok now back to my blanket. Need rest after this show.”

Parineeti’s husband, Raghav Chadha, also joined the actress during the shoot in Shimla. In one of the photos, the actress is seen posing alongside him and other cast and crew members, giving fans a peek into their time together.

Interestingly, Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her much-awaited Netflix series debut with an upcoming mystery thriller, the title of which is yet to be revealed.

The series is being produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, who is known for directing “Maharaj” along with Sapna Malhotra under their banner, Alchemy Productions. The project is helmed by Rensil D'Silva, celebrated for his work on films like “Rang De Basanti” and “Ungli.”

