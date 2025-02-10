Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi's creative move floats mantras on exam success, stress-free learning

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 on Monday, engaging in a motivating discussion with students, parents, and teachers on exam stress, preparation strategies, and life lessons.

The event, which started at 11 a.m., was broadcast live across multiple platforms, including PM Modi’s official social media accounts.

This year's edition saw a new addition -- participation from film stars, sports icons, and motivational speakers who shared their insights on handling stress and achieving success.

PM Modi's session lasted for an hour, during which he addressed various concerns of students regarding exam pressure, time management, and staying motivated.

Encouraging students to embrace challenges with confidence, he emphasised that exams should be seen as an opportunity rather than a burden.

One of the key messages from the Prime Minister was: "Don't be bossy with yourself. Make studies a joyful process rather than a stressful duty. Success comes with a relaxed mind and systematic preparation."

He urged students to avoid unnecessary pressure and instead focus on enjoying the learning journey.

This year's event featured notable personalities from diverse fields.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Olympic medalist Mary Kom, and spiritual leader Sadhguru shared their insights on handling stress and staying motivated.

Deepika Padukone spoke about mental well-being, emphasising that “stress is natural, but managing it with the right mindset is crucial".

Mary Kom encouraged students to adopt a disciplined routine and maintain physical fitness, highlighting its impact on mental alertness.

Sadhguru advised students to maintain a balance between studies and relaxation, stressing the importance of mindfulness in academic success.

PM Modi also addressed the role of parents and teachers in helping students cope with academic pressures. He urged them to create a supportive and pressure-free environment at home and school.

"Students should feel motivated, not burdened. Parents and teachers should act as guiding lights, not sources of stress," he stated.

He also highlighted the importance of holistic education, which includes extracurricular activities, fitness, and mental well-being, apart from academic excellence.

A crucial aspect of the discussion was digital distractions. PM Modi advised students to regulate their screen time and avoid excessive social media usage, which can impact concentration and productivity.

“Technology should be an enabler, not a distraction. Use it wisely to enhance learning,” he suggested.

The session ended with an interactive Q&A, where students from different parts of the country asked PM Modi questions related to their academic struggles.

