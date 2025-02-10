Priyanka Gandhi winds up three-day constituency tour

Wayanad, Feb 10 (IANS) Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Monday returned from here to Delhi after completing a three-day extensive constituency tour.

The highlight of the three-day constituency tour was this time she spent most of her time meeting up with the grassroots party workers.

She went around the three districts Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode to the seven assembly constituencies that form the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Her close aide told IANS that on Monday she met the victims of Sarojini, Mani and Noushad Ali who became victims of the increasing man-animal conflict.

While Sarojini and Mani, both hailing from the tribal communities, were killed by wild elephants, Ali was attacked by a wild boar.

“Priyanka met Sarojini and Ali’s families at their homes since Mani’s family lives closer to the deep forests and their family after the death has not returned, she met them at the local forest office,” said Priyanka’s close aide.

Priyanka was also accompanied by the local forest officials and other state government officials.

“Many of the victims and their relatives wished to see that their lives are protected and wished construction of walls be taken up, but the forest officials were of the opinion that trenches are more practical,” added the aide.

He added that Priyanka assured the people that she would be doing everything she could and bring this issue to the Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi has two offices in her constituency, one at Kalpetta in Wayanad district, which has three assembly constituencies, and the other at Mukkom, which covers the remaining four assembly constituencies in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

She made her electoral debut from Wayanad after the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat to retain Rae Bareli.

She won with a margin of over 4 lakh votes. This was her first full-fledged constituency trip meeting the party workers and the people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.