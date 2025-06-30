Paresh Rawal praises PM Modi’s leadership, says his strength lies in his unshakable character

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Paresh Rawal expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

During his recent appearance on a podcast, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor praised Prime Minister Modi, saying that his strength lies in his character. Paresh also mentioned that he believes PM Modi shares many qualities with India’s Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Reflecting on his early impressions, Rawal recalled the time in Gujarat when several newspapers were critical of Modi. “I remember all the newspapers in Gujarat were writing against Modi ji, but the public refused to believe them,” he said.

“When I interacted with Modi ji, I realized he was the right man, and that’s when I decided to campaign for him during the 2007 elections. I spoke from the heart, and people connected with it.”

The ‘OMG – Oh My God’ actor emphasized that as a citizen, he considers it his duty to support a leader who embodies integrity. “As a citizen, it’s my duty to support the right man, like Modi ji. Look at his character. Modi ji’s biggest strength is his character. I always say if you want to defeat Modi, then defeat him with another Modi. The strength of his character, totally uncorrupted resonated with everyone.”

Paresh Rawal also drew a powerful comparison between PM Modi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “I strongly believe Modi ji shares many of the same qualities as Sardar Patel,” he said. “He is extremely sharp. If he senses your intentions are wrong, he will not hesitate to act. God has truly given him the strength of character.”

In the same podcast, the veteran actor also confirmed his return to ‘Hera Pheri 3.’ Rawal mentioned, “There's no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Work hard and give them (the film).”

The 70-year-old actor added, “So, I was of the opinion that everyone should come together and work hard. That’s all. It’s all resolved now.”

