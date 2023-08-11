Parekh family set to return with 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' on Diwali

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) The iconic Parekh family from the Indian television show 'Khichdi' is set to return in a film titled 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan', sequel to the 2010 film 'Khichdi', and will see the Parekh family bringing laughter and craziness to the fore. Born as a stage play, 'Khichdi' is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, webseries and will now have an adventure comedy sequel.

The film has been written and directed by Aatish Kapadia. The sequel promises to take the audience on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics. The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD).

It is set against the backdrop of Diwali, and touches upon the themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the power of family bonds.

'Khichdi', which first came into existence as a stage play, follows the story of a Gujarati family called Parekhs, who live in an old mansion. The joint family encounters many typically Indian situations, but they try to solve it in the most unconventional ways. They want to sell their ancestral property and move out and form their own nuclear families.

But the head of their family does not agree. He gives them the choice to walk out and survive on their own, but nobody is ready to let go of the money that is due to them.

Produced by Hatsoff Productions, 'Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan', will be released in cinemas on Diwali.

