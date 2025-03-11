Paradise director Srikanth Odela turns producer with ‘Amina Zaria Ruksana-Gulabi'

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) Director Srikanth Odela, who is now directing the much-awaited action extravaganza ‘The Paradise’, starring Natural star Nani in the lead, has now turned producer with a film called Amina Zaria Ruksana-Gulabi'.

The ace director, who shot to limelight with the Nani-starrer Dasara, which went on to emerge a blockbuster, has an interesting line up. At present, he is directing The Paradise after which he is to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in his third film.

Simultaneously, the director has also turned producer, by starting his own banner called Sammakka Sarakka Creations.

The first film his production house will produce will be a film titled ‘Amina Zaria Ruksana-Gulabi'.

Apart from producing the film, Srikanth Odela has also given the story for this film, which is to be directed by debutant director Chetan Bandi.

The title of the film was announced through a poster as "AI Amina Zaria Ruksana Gulabi". The poster has a girl in a black saree walking along a border, with red roses scattered around. Needless to say, the poster has kindled the curiosity of audiences.

Sources close to the unit of the film say ‘AI Amina Zaria Ruksana Gulabi’ will be a love story based on true events that took place in the backdrop of the coal town of Godavarikhani in 2009. This love story will showcase the deep emotions a girl had for a boy.

Pre-production work has already begun for the film and the team is gearing up to start regular shooting soon. Sources say that the makers will reveal the other members of the cast and crew shortly.

Along with Srikanth Odela, Anurag Reddy and Sarath Chandra too are jointly producing this film.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.