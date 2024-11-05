Papon jams with Dharavi kids, talks about the relationship between music and childlike innocence

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Playback singer Papon, who is known for songs like 'Bulleya', 'Jiyein Kyun', and others, visited Dharavi and performed for the kids in the area.

Dharavi is one of Asia's largest slums and also makes up a sizeable chunk of Mumbai's economy.

Papon engaged in an impromptu jam session with local kids and shared a glimpse of this heartwarming experience on Instagram.

In the video, he can be seen surrounded by enthusiastic kids, each captivated by his music.

With a simple caption, "An evening jam with kids in Dharavi #Dharavi, #DharaviKids, and #PaponwithKids."

The singer expressed the joy of connecting with young, budding talent in an area rich with vibrant culture and resilience.

Papon told IANS: "Spending the evening with these amazing kids in Dharavi was truly special. Their energy and excitement reminded me of the pure joy that music brings to life. There's something magical about the relationship between music and childlike innocence, it's raw, honest, and full of wonder."

He further mentioned, "Seeing their smiles and enthusiasm as we jammed together was incredibly moving. It's moments like these that remind me why I do what I do -- music has the power to bridge gaps, inspire, and create lasting memories. I left Dharavi with my heart full and deeply inspired by their spirit."

The scene was filled with smiles, claps, and the energy that Papon's music often brings to his audiences.

Engaging the kids in song and rhythm, Papon's genuine interaction underscored the power of music to bridge gaps and inspire hope.

The singer, known for his versatility and hits in multiple languages, seemed in his element, bringing his unique folk and contemporary beats to an appreciative crowd.

On the work front, Papon recently released his track, 'Tum Yaad Aaye', which reflects the power of music to evoke deep emotion.

The song is a soulful journey of love and loss, capturing the essence of nostalgia and longing for a past romance.

