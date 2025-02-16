Paonta Sahib school students praise ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for stress relief

Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh), Feb 16 (IANS) As exams approach, the pressure and stress on students intensify. To help students manage this pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular show 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' comes to the help of students in a big way.

Students of PM Shri Government Senior Secondary Girls School in Paonta Sahib were also shown this programme in their classrooms.

Teachers helped them understand insights shared in the programme by PM Modi. The event helped students maintain a positive mindset during their exam preparations, manage stress, and build self-confidence.

Important insights on how to approach exams in a healthy and productive way were lauded by students.

IANS interacted with students of 12th standard and teachers at the school.

"Exams are just a phase, and real success in life is achieved through continuous efforts and self-reliance," said one teacher who attended the session. She also stressed the importance of time management and proper planning.

"Achieving success without a proper plan is very difficult," she added, learning from Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Taking a cue from Pariksha Pe Charcha session, teachers also introduced students to "smart study techniques," urging them to adopt the right strategies instead of relying solely on hard work.

A commerce student who watched the programme spoke about the importance of regular study habits.

"Instead of cramming at the last moment, we were taught that regular study sessions are much more effective," she said. "We were also encouraged to take practice exams and solve previous year's question papers to better understand the exam pattern."

Students felt inspired after being told that exams are just one part of life, and that true success lies in gaining knowledge, self-discipline, and becoming self-reliant.

“The real goal should not be just about getting good marks, but about developing skills and knowledge that will help you face any challenge in life," said the principal of the school.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ left a significant impact on the students. Many of girls studying in the school said that their confidence level has boosted.

"Before attending the Pariksha Pe Charcha, I was very anxious about exams and how I would score. But to my relief, I feel much more confident after discussing various issues with the teachers as we came to know through Pariksha Pe Charcha," said one student.

Another student told IANS: "I never thought I would get the opportunity to meet such experienced teachers. After hearing their advice, I feel motivated and less stressed about the upcoming exams."

The programme also received positive feedback from the students' parents.

"This programme is very helpful for students. It not only reduces their stress but also provides a platform for them to express their concerns about exams," said a parent.

"My daughter is now more confident and ready to face her exams without stress, and I thank the school for this initiative."

Pariksha Pe Charcha programme plays a crucial role in helping students cope with exam pressure. By promoting positive mental health, providing stress-relieving techniques, and boosting self-confidence, the programme is undoubtedly a great initiative for students.

