Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience of collaborating with Konkona Sensharma for first time in ‘Metro... In Dino’

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi has shared his experience of working with actress Konkona Sensharma in the upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’.

The film marks the final chapter in Anurag Basu’s hyperlinked trilogy, and sees Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sensharma sharing the same narrative arc. Their on-screen collaboration is palpable; not just because of their individual brilliance, but because of the genuine camaraderie and chemistry observed between the two in the trailer.

Talking about his experience of working with Konkona Sensharma for the first time, Pankaj said in a statement, “This was my first time working with Konkona Ji, she is an extraordinary actress, and that's well-known to everyone. I was a bit nervous because it was somewhat unusual; I wondered if I'd be able to act well alongside her. But Konkona is a professional actor.”

He further mentioned, “We first met while shooting for the film, spoke for about half an hour, and then our friendship developed, and the chemistry formed. When you watch the film, you'll see that chemistry. It was a wonderful experience working with her! She's a great actress and an equally wonderful human being. Both of us have a theater background, and that experience contributed to the chemistry you'll witness on screen”.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Earlier, the first song from the film ‘Zamaana Lage’ was unveiled in the city in the presence of its starcast, Anurag Basu, musical legend Pritam, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, and singers like Shashwat Singh, Papon and Raghav Chaitanya.

The film marks another collaboration between musical soulmates Anurag Basu and Pritam, who first worked together in the iconic album ‘Gangster’ setting the path to what would become one of the most memorable partnerships and director-music composer duo in Hindi cinema.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

