Pankaj Tripathi’s daughter Aashi makes debut with a music video

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Pankaj Tripathi’s daughter Aashi Tripathi has stepped into the world of showbiz with her maiden music video titled “Rang Daaro.” The acclaimed actor said that it was an emotional moment for him and his wife, Mridula, to see their child on-screen.

Talking about his daughter’s debut, Pankaj said, "Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special.”

“If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her," he said.

Sung by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan, “Rang Daaro” is composed by Abhinav R Kaushik. The song is a soft, romantic melody that beautifully captures the essence of love and art.

When music composer Abhinav R. Kaushik approached Mridula Tripathi with the idea of featuring Aashi in the video, she decided to check with Pankaj, who wholeheartedly supported the decision.

Pankaj’s wife, Mridula Tripathi, said, "When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities. Rang Daaro is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry."

The visually captivating video, released by Jar Pictures, showcases Aashi in a painter’s muse-like role, as she is gently painted in vibrant colors, adding depth to the song’s artistic narrative.

Aashi is currently pursuing her studies at a Mumbai-based college.

Talking about Pankaj, he was last seen in “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank,” which is the fourth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and serves as the sequel to the 2018 film Stree.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana as a group of friends who must defeat Sarkata, a headless malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi.

He will next be seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu’s “Metro… In Dino,” which has been locked for a July 4 release.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

“Metro... In Dino” is the spiritual sequel to Basu's previous critically acclaimed hit film Life in a... Metro, which was released in 2007. The film is an anthology of 4 different heartwarming stories of contemporary couples. The film draws its title from the song "In Dino" from Life in a... Metro.

