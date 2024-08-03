‘Panchayat’ star Faisal Malik to start shooting for Season 4 in 2025

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Faisal Malik, who has gained eyeballs with his effortless portrayal of Prahlad Pandey in "Panchayat 3”, will start working on the fourth installment next year.

Asked what he learned from Prahlad Pandey, Faisal told IANS: “I learnt the simplicity around him.”

Talking about the challenges from him, Faisal, who was present at the Chitrashaala Film Festival in the National Capital, said: “Every act is a challenge. Every performance is a challenge… The good part is that Prahlad Pandey as a character is loved by people and I will try my best to make that happen next year also.”

The actor revealed that it was the “writing” that drew him to “Panchayat 3”, which tells the tale of

of an engineering graduate who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

“It’s the writing that inspired me. It is the best thing. The show is written by the very talented Chandan Kumar. It is such a beautiful show for people especially,” he said.

The series also stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and Sunita Rajwar, whom he describes as his “family”.

Talking about the cast, Faisal said: “It is like a family now. They are the most beautiful people. The director is the most talented and the most calm person.”

Any memorable moments from the show?

“Everyday is an experience only because Neena Gupta maam and Raghu bhai because they both are an (film) institute in themselves. They have done so much that no matter how much we try to learn it will be less in front of them because they are the best,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.