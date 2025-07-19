Pamela Anderson: I really enjoy singing

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Pamela Anderson said that feels she performs her best whenever she's "terrified" and that she enjoys singing, like when she sang in the film “The Naked Gun”.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "You have to have courage. You have to have courage to be an actor at all. But that's my happy place when I'm terrified. I actually really enjoy singing.”

“I love being on stage … The feeling is so rewarding because I feel like we repress so much of ourselves, and especially as an artist, and I love to write and journal and write poetry, but performing and working on a movie is another way to express yourself because everything is loaded."

Anderson actually leaned on her own life experiences for her Naked Gun performance.

She said: "All the words to that song, I'm thinking of personal experiences in my life, and so I'm able to get it out even in a crazy scene like that. So it's not just spitting out the words, it's performing some of your innermost thoughts."

Anderson recently revealed that she doesn't enjoy her "sex symbol" status, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress cemented her status as a sex symbol by playing 'C.J.' Parker in Baywatch in the 90s, but Pamela didn't actually enjoy the attention that came her way at the time.

During an appearance on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast, Pamela explained: "I don't like being a sex symbol. I mean, I think it's not very sexy. I think we all aspire to be sexy in our relationships, but sexy for the world is, I don't know.

"It brought a lot of attention I didn't like, but I hate to say that because I'm not complaining, but I do feel that is a slippery slope where you are presenting yourself to the world like this and you get this attention back that."

