Pamela Anderson on ex-husband Tommy Lee: Wish we did have a better rapport right now

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Pamela Anderson has said that she has lost touch with her former husband Tommy Lee and wishes they had a better rapport.

The ‘Baywatch’ star had a rocky marriage with Lee from 1995 to 1998 before they divorced after the leak of the couple’s sex tape, reports reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Anderson has now revealed she has “not recently” been keeping in touch with Lee, telling Andy Cohen while appearing on the host’s Sirius XM show ‘Radio Andy’: “I mean we used to talk a lot more, not recently unfortunately.”

She added she hoped things would improve between her and Lee – as their son Dylan, 26, is soon set to get married.

She said: “I wish we did have a better rapport right now. My youngest son is engaged and we’re going to have grandkids together.”

The actress added she was sure her and Lee’s relationship would be “okay eventually”, and put their current state down to “just kind of a moment right now”.

The actress and musician also have a 27-year-old son named Brandon.

She previously spoke about her divorce from Lee in her 2023 memoir ‘Love, Pamela’, saying in the book the end of their three-year marriage marked the “hardest, lowest, most difficult point” of her life.

She said that her marriage to Lee was the “only time” she was “ever truly in love” and also admitted their divorce left her “crushed” and “devastated” after the 1995 leak of their tape.

Anderson has recently left her blonde bombshell look and gone make-up free and told peopl.com in 2023: “I’m makeup-free at home, so why not for Paris Fashion Week? I really didn’t know anyone would notice it, but I’m glad it became a positive message.”

She also told Better Homes and Gardens: “(Going bare-faced) was the beginning of me letting go of the image I had always had of myself.

“What is this cartoon character that I’d created? Okay, that was fun. But I’m not that person anymore.”

