Palestinian teen killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank village

Ramallah, July 22 (IANS) A Palestinian teenager was killed during clashes with the Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

Mohammad Al-Bayedd, a 17-year-old from Al-Jalazoon refugee camp near Ramallah, was killed after he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the Umm Safa village, the Ministry said in a press statement on Friday.

Two other Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers, with one in serious condition, the Ministry added.

Israeli soldiers stormed the village and fired teargas at dozens of Palestinians who clashed with the soldiers, causing their suffocation, according to Palestinian eyewitnesses.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and Border Police said Palestinians hurled stones and rocks at Israeli forces in Umm Safa, while a border police officer opened fire at the Palestinians and hit at least one of them, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, at least three Palestinians were shot and injured by the rubber-coated metal bullets shot by Israeli soldiers who attacked the weekly anti-settlement march in Kafr Qaddoum village near the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, according to Murad Ishtawi, the coordinator of the popular resistance committee in the village.

Israeli forces also used teargas canisters and stun grenades, Ishtawi said.

Since January, 26 people, most of them Israelis, have been killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians, while more than 190 Palestinians, including children and women, killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures.

The Palestinians want to establish an independent state alongside Israel on all the territories Israel occupied in 1967, including the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

