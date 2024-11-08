Palestinian man killed by Israeli army in West Bank

Ramallah, Nov 8 (IANS) A 22-year-old Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army gunfire during an ongoing military operation in Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Thursday in a statement that its workers had transferred the body of the victim from the Tulkarm camp to the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

An Israeli drone bombed a site inside the Tulkarm refugee camp, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

Israeli forces have been conducting a military operation for several hours in Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps in Tulkarm city, amid an exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen.

Faisal Salama, coordinator of Palestinian forces and factions in Tulkarm, told Xinhua that Israeli forces are carrying out bulldozing operations and demolishing infrastructure.

The Israeli army has not commented on these developments.

The West Bank has seen escalating violence since October 7, 2023, which has led to the killing of more than 770 Palestinians by Israeli shelling and bullets, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

At least 780 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,300 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.