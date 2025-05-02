Palak Tiwari seeks divine blessings Siddhivinayak temple post ‘The Bhootnii’ release

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) A day after the release of her latest film “The Bhootnii”, actress Palak Tiwari paid a spiritual visit to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, seeking divine blessings.

Palak took to Instagram to share a series of heartfelt moments from her temple visit. In the first photo, she’s seen standing before the revered idol, draped in a vibrant orange-hued traditional outfit, a teeka adorning her forehead, radiating grace and devotion.

Another shot captures her in a quiet moment of prayer, hands folded in reverence. The final image shows Palak in her car post-visit.

She dropped Om emojis for the caption and added the song Deva Shree Ganesha by Ajay-Atul from the 2012 film “Agneepath” starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hrithik Roshan.

In “The Bhootnii,” Palak takes on the intriguing character of Mohabbat, a ghost with an emotional arc.

The storyline follows Mohabbat as she becomes the target of a quirky ghost hunter named Baba, portrayed by veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. Alongside Palak and Dutt, the film features an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick.

On the day 1 of the release of the film, “The Bhootnii” has managed to rake in around Rs. 0.65 Cr India net on its first day (early estimates), as per sacnilk.com.

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, "The Bhootnii" is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production. Directed by Siddhant Sachdev, the horror-comedy released on May 1.

Talking about Palak’s debut film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, the action comedy movie was directed by Farhad Samji. The film, a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Malvika Sharma and Raghav Juyal.

The actress, who is the daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari gained widespread recognition with her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu's hit music video "Bijlee Bijlee."

