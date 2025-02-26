Palak Tiwari, musician King to play siblings in nine-part series

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari and musician King, who is known for numbers such as “Oops” and “Maan Meri Jaan”, will be seen playing in a yet-unannounced series.

There were speculations about Palak and King sharing screen space as a romantic pair have been going around. However, a source close to the project spilled the beans.

The source said: “They are playing siblings in an unannounced upcoming 9 parts series, official announcements are expected soon”

Official details are expected soon.

Palak, who is the daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, gained recognition with her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu's hit music video "Bijlee Bijlee." The actress made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," which was released on April 12, 2023.

The film, helmed by Farhad Samji, also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

The title of her upcoming next, an action-horror comedy, will be announced on Wednesday.

She shared an eerie poster for the upcoming drama on her Instagram and penned, "Mahadev ki bhakti main shakti hai! Bohot hua wait! Baba is locking the date! ("There is power in the devotion to Mahadev! Enough waiting! Baba is locking the date!)"

The film’s made under the direction of Sidhaant Sachdev. The yet-to-be-titled drama features an eclectic cast including Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick.

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures production, the project has been co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.

Meanwhile, King rose to fame as a finalist on the MTV India reality show MTV Hustle. He is best known for his singles "Ghumshudaa", "Tu Aake Dekhle", "Oops", and "Maan Meri Jaan". Maan Meri Jaan" achieved substantial commercial success, becoming the most streamed song of 2023 on Spotify India, and other music streaming platforms.

