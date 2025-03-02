Palace forward Mateta released from hospital with 25 stitches for severe laceration to his ear

London, March 2 (IANS) Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who needed 25 stitches on a cut to his ear after being kicked by Millwall’s goalkeeper during an FA Cup game on Saturday, has been released from the hospital and is doing well, the Premier League club said.

The Frenchman, who is Eagles’ top scorer, was taken off on a stretcher in the 15th minute after being caught by a high challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who was awarded a straight red card for serious foul play.

"We are very pleased to confirm that JP Mateta has this evening been discharged from St George’s Hospital, where he received specialist treatment and 25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear. All scans were clear and JP is feeling well.

"He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor," the club said in a statement.

Mateta’s replacement, Eddie Nketiah scored a brilliant cushioned header late on as Palace advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals. That now makes it back-to-back matches that summer signing Nketiah has scored in, with his first Premier League goal for the Eagles coming against Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Mateta will hope to return for Palace's following Premier League fixtures in April, with the striker only four off equalling his record tally of 16 goals set last season.

"Thank you all for your kind messages. I'm doing well. I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever. Well done, guys for the great job today. I love you. JP" Mateta posted on social media.

However, Palace head coach Oliver Glasner says he expects Jean-Philippe Mateta to miss next Saturday's Premier League match at home to Ipswich Town.

"I think he will definitely miss the Ipswich game [on 8th March], but I still hope that he's available for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the end of March, so four weeks' time. Of course, we all wish him the best," Glasner said.

