YS Jagan Extends Ramadan 2025 Greetings

On the auspicious occasion of the beginning of the sacred month of Ramadan, former cheif Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters. In a message shared via X post. He said that those undertaking the fast receive abundant blessings from Allah.

This holy month is a time of reflection, prayer, and community for Muslims worldwide, and these greetings underscore a message of unity and goodwill.