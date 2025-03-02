Ramadan 2025: Top 5 Iftar Recipes

As Ramadan 2025 begins, Muslims across India and the world come together to observe the fast from dawn until sunset. When the sun sets, the special meal known as Iftar is served to break the fast. In Indian homes, Iftar is a time of togetherness, tradition, and gratitude, with dishes that hold both cultural and spiritual significance. Here are the top five Iftar dishes you can't miss during Ramadan in India, along with easy-to-follow recipes for each.

1. Hyderabadi Haleem – The Ultimate Energy Booster

Why It’s Loved:

Haleem is a slow-cooked, protein-packed stew made with meat, lentils, and wheat. It’s a traditional Ramadan dish in Hyderabad, offering nourishment after a long day of fasting.

Ingredients:

500g boneless mutton (or chicken)

1 cup wheat (soaked overnight)

¼ cup chana dal (split chickpeas)

¼ cup moong dal (yellow lentils)

2 onions (fried)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp red chili powder

4 cups water

2 tbsp ghee

Fresh coriander and lemon for garnish

Recipe:

Pressure cook the soaked wheat and lentils until soft.

In a separate pan, cook the mutton with ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, turmeric, and red chili powder until the meat is tender.

Shred the cooked mutton and blend the wheat-lentil mixture into a smooth paste.

Add the shredded mutton to the wheat-lentil mixture and cook on low heat for an hour, stirring frequently.

Garnish with fried onions, fresh coriander, and a squeeze of lemon juice.

2. Dahi Vada – A Cooling Comfort Dish

Why It’s Loved:

Dahi Vada offers relief after a day of fasting with soft lentil dumplings soaked in spiced yogurt. It’s light, refreshing, and helps prevent acidity and dehydration.

Ingredients:

1 cup urad dal (soaked for 4 hours)

½ cup moong dal (optional)

2 cups thick yogurt

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp red chili powder

1 tbsp sugar

Salt to taste

Tamarind chutney and mint chutney for garnish

Recipe:

Blend soaked dal into a smooth batter. Add salt and whisk well.

Deep fry small portions of the batter to make vadas. Soak them in warm water for a few minutes.

Squeeze out the excess water from the vadas and place them in a serving bowl.

Mix yogurt, sugar, and spices together. Pour the yogurt mixture over the vadas.

Garnish with tamarind chutney, mint chutney, and a sprinkle of roasted cumin powder.

3. Keema Samosa – A Crispy Iftar Favorite

Why It’s Loved:

Keema Samosa is a delicious, crispy snack filled with spiced minced meat. It’s perfect for Iftar, providing protein and energy after the fast.

Ingredients:

250g minced mutton or chicken

1 onion (chopped)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Samosa wrappers or homemade dough

Oil for frying

Recipe:

Heat oil in a pan and cook the minced meat with onions, ginger-garlic paste, and spices until the mixture is dry.

Let the mixture cool and then stuff it into samosa wrappers or homemade dough.

Seal the samosas with a water or flour paste.

Deep fry the samosas until golden brown and serve with mint chutney.

4. Fruit Chaat – A Healthy Delight

Why It’s Loved:

Fruit Chaat is a light and nutritious dish, rich in vitamins and hydration. Its combination of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors makes it a perfect snack for Iftar.

Ingredients:

1 apple (chopped)

1 banana (sliced)

1 pomegranate (seeds only)

1 mango (chopped)

½ tsp chaat masala

½ tsp black salt

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp lemon juice

Honey (optional)

Recipe:

Chop all the fruits and mix them together in a bowl.

Sprinkle chaat masala, black salt, and roasted cumin powder over the fruits.

Add lemon juice and drizzle honey for added sweetness.

Toss everything together and serve chilled.

5. Phirni – A Sweet and Cooling Dessert

Why It’s Loved:

Phirni is a traditional rice pudding, made with ground rice, milk, and saffron. This creamy dessert is a cooling and comforting way to end your Iftar meal.

Ingredients:

½ cup rice (soaked and ground into a paste)

4 cups milk

½ cup sugar

¼ tsp cardamom powder

10-12 saffron strands (soaked in warm milk)

2 tbsp chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios)

Recipe:

Bring the milk to a boil in a saucepan, then add the ground rice paste, stirring constantly to prevent lumps.

Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron, then cook on low heat until the mixture thickens.

Pour the phirni into individual bowls and refrigerate until it sets.

Garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios before serving.

A Celebration of Tradition and Flavor

These five Iftar dishes are not just about flavors; they reflect the culture, energy needs, and health benefits of Ramadan. Whether it’s the hearty Haleem, crispy Keema Samosas, or refreshing Fruit Chaat, these dishes offer nourishment, comfort, and a sense of community during the holy month. Enjoy making and sharing these dishes with your loved ones this Ramadan!