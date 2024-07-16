Pakistan's Karachi might face elevated temperature

Islamabad, July 15 (IANS) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted on Monday that the country's southern port city of Karachi might face an increase in temperature during the next two days.

The PMD said in a statement that the city's heat intensity is likely to surge with hot and humid conditions prevailing for the next 24 hours after the sea winds have stopped.

According to the PMD, the minimum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 30.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is projected to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius in the next two days, with humidity levels at 73 percent.

The department attributed the rising heat intensity to a low-pressure system, which might lead to further elevated temperatures, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The increase in humidity levels is contributing to the intensified heat being felt across Karachi," said the statement.

Ruling out another heatwave for Karachi, the PMD predicted that the city might have a new monsoon spell starting from July 19.

