Pakistan’s largest nuclear power plant construction project gets greed light

Islamabad, Dec 30 (IANS) Pakistan’s nuclear programme and its ballistic missile development projects have come under question many times with global bodies raising concerns over the threats they pose to the region and the global community at large, prompting superpowers like the US to sanction entities contributing to such programmes. However, Islamabad seems to continue to enhance its nuclear capabilities as it gave a green signal to the construction of its largest power plant.

In a latest, the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has approved and issued a licence to construct the country’s largest nuclear facility, the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 (C-5). The licence was issued by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), allowing the construction of C-5, with a capacity of at least 1200 MWe. The approval to construct makes Chashma Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s largest nuclear electricity producing plant.

As per details provided by PNRA, PAEC had applied for the licence in April this year. The application included a comprehensive Preliminary Safety Assessment Report along with other relevant documents, detailing the design, radiation protection, waste management, nuclear safety, emergency preparedness and nuclear security.

“After a thorough review and assessment of and fulfilment of regulatory requirements in compliance with the relevant national and international standards, the licence was issued,” stated PNRA.

The latest construction of C-5 project comprises a third-generation Pressurized Water Reactor of Chinese Hualung design. It involved a double-shell containment and reactor-filtered venting system, with a lifespan of at least 60 years.

Pertinent to note that the Chinese Hualung design for C-5 has been implemented in two nuclear power plants in Pakistan, making Chashma Nuclear Power Plant the third.

“Karachi Nuclear Power Plant units 2 and 3, are already operating successfully and adding electricity to the national grid,” stated PNRA in a communique.

The total cost of C-5 has been approved at $3.7 billion and has already been approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council.

Pakistan’s installed nuclear energy capacity is about 3,530 MW, which caters to at least 27 per cent of the country’s energy requirements.

Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station (CNPGS) site already hosts at least two Nuclear Power Plants generating at least 325 MW through C-1 & C-2, and 340 MW through C-3 & C-4. With the addition of C-5, the nuclear power plant will be the largest in the country with an electricity generation capacity of at least 1,200 MW.

Experts express optimism over the development terming it cost-effective and environment-friendly.

“Nuclear energy is safe in terms of the robust active and passive mechanisms installed at the plants, reliable for ensuring energy security and round-the-year availability, economical in terms of being cost-effective as well as environment-friendly for emitting zero carbon,” they said.

