Pakistan National Assembly to be dissolved on August 9 (Lead)

Islamabad, Aug 4 (IANS) Pakistan government under the premiership of Shehbaz Sharif has decided to announce dissolution of the National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament) on 9th August 2023, three days before completion of its five-year term, moving towards a caretaker setup and general elections within the next 90 days.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of farewell meetings and fast paced discussions between coalition partners over the selection of a caretaker prime minister and the interim setup.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif conducted the first round of discussions with leaders of coalition political parties, calling on all members to nominate their respective leaders for the position of interim prime minister.

“This will ensure transparency, fairness, and impartiality during the transitional period,” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

A caretaker government would be brought in place for at least 90 days, mandated to ensure fair elections and a smooth transition of power. Under the given circumstances and challenges of economic commitments to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the security situation; getting a caretaker prime minister, who would carry forward the policies of the government and see through the democratic transition as per the political aspirations of the current political contenders, gives pivotal value to the ongoing selection of the interim setup.

As per procedure, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be sending ahead an advice to the Pakistan President Arif Alvi for the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9. And as per the Constitution of Pakistan, the assembly will stand dissolved as soon as the President would sign the advice.

However, if the President does not sign the advice, the assembly will automatically dissolve after 48 hours of the receiving of advice from the PM office.

As far as the consultation on the interim Prime Minister is concerned, government sources have confirmed that there would be at least three rounds of consultation between the coalition political partners and the opposition. After completion of three rounds, Shehbaz Sharif will submit the name to the president.

Moreover, if for any reason, the government fails to reach a consensus over a name for interim prime minister; the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would step in and nominate a candidate from the proposed names.

Pakistan is now on its way towards a political transition process, gearing up for increased political temperatures, rallies, marches, public meetings and political engagements by all parties, in a race to establish themselves as the worthy political force to lead the country for the next five-years tenure.

