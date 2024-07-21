Pakistan lodges protest with Germany over attack on its consulate in Frankfurt

Islamabad, July 21 (IANS) Pakistan on Sunday registered its strong protest with Germany, condemning the "failure" of the German authorities to protect the "sanctity and security" of the premises of its consulate in Frankfurt, after it was targeted by protesting Afghan nationals.

On Saturday, the Afghan nationals, who took out a protest rally in Frankfurt, attacked the Pakistani consulate, pelted stones and desecrated the Pakistani flag.

The video being shared on social media depicts the protesters forcefully entering the Consulate, throwing stones, and removing the Pakistani flag.

Reports also suggested that Afghan protesters also attempted to burn the Pakistani flag.

As per reports, at least 8 to 10 Afghan nationals were involved in the attack on the Pakistani consulate, who fled after removing the Pakistani flag.

According to the latest reports, German authorities have already made some arrests, while the German Foreign Office has assured of providing complete security, investigation, and cooperation to the Pakistani diplomats.

On the other hand, the German Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi city has been temporarily closed amid security threats and suspected counterattacks by protesters in Pakistan.

Pakistan has stated that ensuring the security of foreign diplomatic missions is the responsibility of the German government, calling on the international community to take note of the issue.

"We condemn the reprehensible vandalising act on the Pakistan Embassy in Germany by miscreants. We are in contact with German authorities to ensure such a situation does not arise again and the miscreants face legal consequences. We appeal to our community to be patient and calm," stated the Pakistan Embassy in Germany.

The incident highlights the anger that prevails in Afghanistan against Pakistan, especially with Islamabad issuing warnings to the Afghan Taliban-led regime to take action against terror groups operating from Afghan soil to spread chaos and unrest in Ismalabad.

Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban regime of facilitating, harbouring, funding and even supporting anti-Islamabad groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to spread terror across Pakistan.

Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, it is the responsibility of the host government to protect the sanctity of the consular premises and ensure the security of diplomats, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement

