Pakistan have enough depth to be dangerous at home in CT, feels Shastri

Dubai, Feb 10 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will have "enough depth to be dangerous in home conditions" in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan have the benefit of playing at home conditions as the country is set to co-host a senior ICC event for the first time since the World Cup in 1996.

"There’s always pressure when you play at home in the sub-continent – whether it’s India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or Pakistan – the expectations are massive," Shastri remarked when speaking with host Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

"But I think Pakistan are the kind of side that, with the exposure they’ve had in the last six to eight months in white-ball cricket, have put up some really strong performances, especially in South Africa."

Despite the absence of talented young opener Saim Ayub, who is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury, Shastri backed the home side to qualify for the semis and could become a "very dangerous" opponent in the knockout stages.

"They've missed Ayub at the top, and he’s a crucial player. But Pakistan have enough depth to be dangerous, especially in home conditions. I would say they should qualify for the semifinals and from there, it’s anyone’s game. Pakistan are still very, very dangerous, and if they qualify, they’ll be doubly more dangerous," he added.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting echoed Shastri's sentiments and said Pakistan’s fast bowling unit could prove to be a game-changer at the tournament.

"I agree with Ravi. Saim Ayub is a high-quality player, and his absence is a massive gap to fill," Ponting told The ICC Review.

"But Pakistan’s fast bowling brigade is very, very good. Led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, who’ve been terrific in recent series, they have the pace and skill to trouble any batting line-up."

Ponting also highlighted the importance of Babar Azam and Rizwan in anchoring Pakistan's batting. "Babar has been a bit up and down in recent years, but if he and Rizwan can bring their A-games, that’s when Pakistan becomes incredibly dangerous," he said.

The Aussie also acknowledged the added dimension that playing in front of a home crowd can bring. "The pressure of playing at home can work both ways. It can be a real motivator, especially with the home crowd behind you. That support can sometimes help you cross the line in big moments."

Ponting emphasised that if Pakistan's key players perform to their potential, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with. "They’ve still got enough high-quality players to beat any team on any given day," he said. "If they play well, they’ll be right in it."

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.